Carol McDonald
Monday, August 17th, a beautiful summer evening, Carol prevailed over life and was received in Heaven. Visitation honoring her will be held 5:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday, August 20th, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, Texas. A graveside service will be at 9:00 AM Friday, August 21, at Elm Grove Cemetery near Mabank, Texas with Rev. Tom Robbins officiating. Ms. McDonald was born May 7, 1948, to John Oliver & Allegra Gibbs Barnes in Mabank, Texas. She graduated from Greenville High School; attended the University of Texas and Baylor University and graduated from Baylor with a Bachelor of Arts in Home Economics Education.
Following several years teaching, Carol developed a passion for growing young children with developmental and physical disabilities. Through that passion, Carol’s career as an early childhood special education teacher flourished, leading her to obtain her Master of Education, specializing in Early Childhood Special Education. Carol dedicated nearly three decades in Temple, Texas caring for and supporting countless children, parents, and educators through her devotion to disabled children, earning her recognition as an Outstanding Teacher by the Temple Independent School District.
In her private life, Carol was a lady in every sense of the word. Though unassuming and reserved, Carol was a strong, brave and decidedly independent woman who exuded persuasive leadership in every aspect of her life. She was fiercely devoted to her family and provided unconditional love and support to her two sons. She was stunningly beautiful, artistic, witty, and engaging with anyone in her company. Carol held deep beliefs on proper etiquette and commanded attention in heels. She unapologetically rode horses at a full run, worked cattle, and fished with her children and grandchildren. She compassionately cared for family and friends through times of struggle and hardship.
In her last several years, Carol fought a long battle against cancer. Through her fight, she displayed unquestionable grace and courage.
Carol Barnes McDonald was preceded in death by her parents, John Oliver and Allegra Gibbs Barnes and her sister, Judy Johnson. Carol is survived by her sons Justin McDonald of Dallas and Shelton McDonald of Houston; grandson Braeden McDonald; granddaughters Keira McDonald and Maya McDonald; her sister and brother-in-law Kay and Henry Allen, Jr.; her brother-in-law Stuart Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends.
Carol was an undeniably inspiring presence who will be deeply missed and passionately celebrated by those family and friends who were blessed to know and love her.
Paid Obituary