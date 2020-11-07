BELTON — Services for David Ernest Zavala, 28, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Ernest Minor officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Zavala died Monday, Nov. 2, in Belton.
He was born Jan. 31, 1992, in Temple to Joe Sr. and Veronica Zavala Mojica. He graduated from Belton High School in 2010. He worked for Zavala Excavation. He was a member of The Church of God of The First Born.
Survivors include a son, Jo’Ziah Zavala of Belton; his parents; two brothers, Josiah Mojica and Joey Mojica Jr., both of Belton; two sisters, Priscilla Zavala and Enayli Mojica, both of Belton; and his grandparents, Betty and Joe Zavala of Belton.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.