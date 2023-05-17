CAMERON — Services for Myrtle Dale Swanzy Dorner, 97, of Cameron will be 2 p.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in the Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mrs. Dorner died Monday, May 15, at a Temple hospital.
She was born June 12, 1925, to Dock and Alma Swanzy. She married Herman “Sonny” Dorner on Jan. 9, 1943, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 4, 2009. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She retired from the Burlington Post Office as postmaster in 1992.
She also was preceded in death by a daughter, Yvonne Ward; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include five children, Wayland Dorner of Meeker, Colo., Ronnie Dorner of Cameron, Terry Dorner of Rosebud, Nancy Hoff of Burlington and Frances Oliphant of Temple; a sister, Doris Scheutze of Waco; 14 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.