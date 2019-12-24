CAMERON — Services for John Willis Dill, 90, of Cameron will be 1 p.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Mr. Dill died Monday, Dec. 16, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 23, 1928, in Ocilla, Ga., to John Joseph and Narcissus Paulk Dill. He graduated from Ocilla High School in 1946. He received a bachelor’s degree from Berry College in 1951. He served in U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Anita Elizabeth “Betty” Scott in 1954. He married Clara Jetonne Hardgrave in 1986. He married Linda Jean Gallahan in April 2016.
He was preceded in death by two wives.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Scott Dill of Midland, Mich.; three daughters, Suzanne Sellers of Waco, Nancy Alderman of Austin and Stephanie Fugina of Frisco; two stepsons, Franklin McQueen and Joseph McQueen, both of Cameron; 11 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.