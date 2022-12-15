CAMERON — Services for Delawrence Edward Wilson, 62, of Cameron, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Lights Chapel Baptist Church in Cameron.
CAMERON — Services for Delawrence Edward Wilson, 62, of Cameron, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Lights Chapel Baptist Church in Cameron.
Mr. Wilson died Saturday, Dec. 10, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 22, 1960 to Alvin and Grace Wilson in Cameron. He attended school in Cameron and worked for the city of Cameron.
Survivors include a son, Deantana Q. Holt of Cameron; two daughters, Dequana Long of Hillsboro, and April Wilson of Long Beach, Calif.; one brother, Leslie Dunn of Georgetown; two sisters, Cynthia Wilson, and Lenora Bell, both of Cameron; and three grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.