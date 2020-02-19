CAMERON — Services for Bill William Cantwell Jr., 59, of Thorndale will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Davilla Baptist Church in Davilla with the Rev. David Cox and Bill Harris officiating.
Burial will be at a later date.
Mr. Cantwell died Sunday, Feb. 16, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 15, 1960, in Austin to Bill William and Myrtle May Smith Cantwell. He was a woodsman.
Survivors include three sisters, Ruby Jo Balusek of Leander, Dorothy Denton of Rockdale and Thelma L. Birch of Davilla.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.