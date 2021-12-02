Lucy Palomino, age 79, passed away peacefully in her home on November 28, 2021. Lucy was born in Bryan, TX on February 10, 1942 to John A. and Janie Mendez Jimenez. She was married to the love of her life, Johnny Palomino, on February 1, 1960 and was a Temple resident for nearly 62 years. Lucy worked for 25 years in the banking industry before retiring the first time in 1997. She then worked another 5 years at Dillard’s and, thanks to many loyal customers, was the Top Sales Associate several years in a row.
She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where she served as President of the Hospitality Ministry for 5 years. Her happy, smiling face was there on Sunday mornings to greet parishioners as they entered the sanctuary.
Lucy was a talented cook and loved to host parties and cook for family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, which included trips to Italy, Mexico, and many states in the US. Lucy was a football fan and enjoyed watching the Temple Wildcats, Texas A&M Aggies, and Dallas Cowboys. Some of her favorite pastimes included walking, gardening, and socializing. Lucy also loved dancing with Johnny, which she did until she was no longer able.
She was known for laughing at a good joke, especially her own! She was most passionate about church and family. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and left a lasting impression on them all. Lucy’s beautiful smile, her laughter, quick wit, and love for her husband and family will be greatly missed.
Lucy is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Lupe Castor, and two brothers: Joe Jimenez and Felipe Jimenez. She is survived by her husband, Johnny Palomino. She is also survived by her daughter Melinda Rosas (Robert) of Temple, son Johnny Palomino, Jr. (Cindy) of Leander, son Anthony Palomino (Lisa) of Salado, and daughter Emma Bullock (Mitch) of Trophy Club. Surviving grandchildren are Veronica Cruz, Angela Alvarado, Andrew Palomino, Kamylle Coleman (Josh), Christina Palomino, Kelsey Palomino, and Zachary Yin. Surviving great-grandchildren are Anthony Guerra, Arianna Cruz, Aidan Guerra, and Mahalynn Dickerson. Surviving siblings are Carmen Gutierrez, Martha Ashley, Isabel Guillen, Robert Jimenez, Julian Jimenez, and Ralph Jimenez.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday Dec. 3, 2021 with Rosary being recited at 7:00 PM at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday Dec. 4, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.