Services for Carolyn Mae Francis McLean, 78, of Temple will be 5 p.m. today in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Ms. McLean died Tuesday, Feb. 15, at a local nursing home.
She was born Sept. 15, 1943, to Frankie Mae Gartman and Ervin Lorne Francis in Lamesa. She graduated from Lamesa High School. She worked as a clerical receptionist for Baylor Scott and White until her retirement.
Survivors include two sons, Raymond McLean and Michael McLean; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the city of Temple Animal Shelter.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center of Temple is in charge of