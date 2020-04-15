Trinidad Estrada Palomino Jr.
Mr. Trinidad Estrada Palomino Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on Friday April 10th, 2020.
He was born June 15th, 1938 in Temple, TX.
Mr. Palomino was born on 8th St. (now MLK Blvd) and was delivered by a midwife at his parents’ home.
He spent his days working and going to school helping to provide for his family as any young man did after the Great Depression. He began working at the age of 13.
He loved Elvis and all the music from the era of his youth. In 1955 President Dwight D Eisenhower initiated the Reserve Forces act and so he volunteered to enter the Army at the age of 17. Trinidad became an artilleryman and was trained on a Howitzer team (4th Army Ft. Chaffee, AK). He was Honorably discharged after 8yrs of ready reserve service. He went on to marry his beloved wife Audelia C. Palomino of Cameron, TX on June 24th, 1961 after they met at the original Scott & White building.
He raised his family with a belief that the power of love from our creator is a powerful bond. He spent countless hours dedicated to his second passion of selling diamonds and gold in the Jewelry business for over 30 years. Trinidad was a self-trained gemologist that had a deep appreciation for nature and life. He would spend many days exploring trails, fishing, and camping with his family. He was always involved in his children’s lives and he served as President of the PTO at one time. Mr. Palomino was an avid singer and musician that performed in a Tejano band along with his brothers, and nephew. He was a caring man that dedicated much of his life to ensuring that everyone in his family enjoyed Christmas with large joyful celebrations. No one was left without a gift under his watch. At a very young age he started working for C.R. Anthony downtown Temple, TX, Firestone Tire Co, and Zales corporation. He also worked for Krugers Jewelers where he fell in love with the Jewelry business. Mr. Palomino would spend many years in the business working at the Temple Mall and Killeen Mall. He also worked for Lastovica Jewelers in Temple and would eventually retire from the Zales corporation.
One of Mr. Palomino’s greatest love was caring for his grandchildren. Whether it was waiting up late for the boys to come home from fishing or getting up earliest in the morning to have his famous cinnamon pancakes and coffee ready for everyone. He loved to have his kids around. I’m sure that his friends at the donut shop will miss his smiling face being first in line.
He leaves behind a legacy of speaking truth to power. Trinidad was a well-studied man and believed in the power of information and truth. He was a beacon of leadership for his family and friends and he never failed to leave you without a joyful smile on your face. He did however enjoy his pranks and comedy as much as the next person, maybe more.
He will be greeted at the gates of Heaven and escorted by his brothers and sisters that have preceded him in death to see his father Mr. Trinidad Palomino Sr. and his mother Concepcion Palomino. His brothers, Julio Palomino, Everardo Palomino, Enrique Palomino, Louis Palomino, and his sisters Concepcion Castillo, and Aurora Nieto will be excited to bring him home.
He is survived by his other brothers and sisters. Ms. Alice Reza, Mr. Joe Palomino Sr., Ms. Dolores Terrazas (of Austin, TX), Mr. and Mrs. Johnny & Lucy Palomino, and Mr. Miguel Palomino Sr. of Temple, TX.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 58 years Audelia C. Palomino, son Mr. Trinidad Palomino III (of Round Rock, TX), Rogelio Palomino (of San Antonio, TX) and his daughters, Cynthia Ann Palomino (of San Marcos, TX), Rebecca Neidig and son n law Ronald Neidig (of Taylor, TX)
Grandchildren: Brandon Neidig and wife Heidi, Mrs. Jenna Gardyasz and husband Alex, Nicolette Neidig, Samantha Palomino, Alexander Palomino and one great grandson Tucker Neidig.
Private services will be held on:
Wednesday April 15th - Viewing 12-4pm
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home
14 W. Barton Ave, Temple, TX 76501
There is a limit of 10 people at a time allowed in the facility. All CDC guidelines must be strictly adhered to and the funeral home coordinators will direct groups in a controlled manner. Protective facial coverings will be worn.
A Private Rosary at 6:30 for the wife and Children only will follow after the allotted viewing time. The link for the Youtube Live broadcast will be shared Wednesday after 6PM for those that would like to participate in holy prayer. The event will also be recorded for a later celebration.
Thursday April 16th, 2020 - Mass 10 a.m.
St. Luke’s Catholic Church
2807 Oakdale Dr.
Temple, TX 76502
This also is a private ceremony restricted to wife and children.
Thursday April 16th, 2020 - Burial 10:45 - Open to all.
Hillcrest Cemetery
1873 N 1st St
Temple, TX 76501
The services will be recorded for family to share at another time of celebration.
The family requests that you err on the side of safety. Instead of being saddened by this difficult situation our father would ask that you give with a loving heart to the church. Anyone that truly knows Mr. Palomino understands that he was a very generous man that believed in giving.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Luke’s Catholic Church in memory of Trinidad E. Palomino JR. Our love is powerful and will see us through this difficult time. Our father was an extraordinary leader with a loving heart. We are joyful that our Creator placed us under his guidance. We love you Daddy and we stand United as one. My father would also request that you please pray for his surviving brothers, sisters and wife as he knows how difficult this will be for them. May the light of the almighty protect you all and help you to see that it truly is a wonderful life. We have so much to be thankful for. Peace be with you all and may God bless Temple, TX his hometown he was so very proud of.
The family would like to thank his Kindred Hospice care team lead by Mrs. Sandy Ellis, Ms. Amber Mertz, and Ms. Milly Sears Stockard who we were honored to have as his exemplary caregivers.
