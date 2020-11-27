Private family services are planned for Betty Jean Tidwell Traylor, 90, of Temple.
Mrs. Traylor died Monday, Nov. 23.
She was born March 4, 1930, in the Alto/Central High community in East Texas to Clyde Carter Tand Ila Mae Stancil Tidwell. She graduated from Jacksonville High School. She attended nursing school in Temple. She married William Harold Traylor Sr. in 1949. She obtained her RN degree from the Scott & White School of Nursing in Temple, and later earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing from the University of Texas in Austin. She worked as a nurse at the Santa Fe Hospital in Temple and in the Temple ISD, and was an instructor in nursing education at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Temple and the Dawson Sunday School Class. She also was a member of the Avolonte Study Club, Temple VA Women’s Club and the City Federation of Women’s Clubs. She was a member of the Cotillion Club and the Stardust Ballroom Dance Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2004.
Survivors include two daughters, Carol Traylor of Arlington and Sue Brown of Canyon Lake; a son, Skip Traylor of Belton; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Temple, 102 N. Second St., Temple, TX 76501; or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Temple, 2415 S. 47th St., Temple, TX 76504.