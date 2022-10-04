Brad Scott Anderson
September 12, 1957 - September 17, 2022
Brad Scott Anderson, 65, of Granbury, Texas died peacefully in his sleep at home on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Brad was born in Granbury to Dorothy Manning Anderson and Herman Ray Anderson. Brad grew up in Temple, Texas, was active in scouting and was an avid member of Western Hills Church of Christ. Brad graduated from Temple High School in 1976. Like both of his parents, he attended Abilene Christian University and in 1984, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in History and P.E.
Brad was “Coach Anderson” to hundreds of students in his 28 years in the classroom and as a coach. One of the things he loved to do was give students’ nicknames. Often, he would see them around town and you could hear them say “Hey, remember me, Coach? It’s me, Rooster” or “Clear”? (for Crystal.)
In 1996, Brad met Suzanne Spurrier. They fell in love, married and enjoyed 25 amazing years together. They loved to travel to New Orleans or Las Vegas or Green Bay, WI. together.
Anyone who knew Brad knew he was a staunch Green Bay Packer fan. Green and gold were his favorite colors and had been since he was about 12 years old. He’s probably trying to influence the Packers games from above right now if he can !!!!
The loves of his life were his wife Sue, his daughters, Laura Lee and Neely Hutchins of Aledo and Stephanie Spurrier of Austin. Also, he adored his grandchildren, Carter Lee, Cooper Lee and Savannah Jean Ramirez. He would do anything for each of them and he took so much joy in taking part in their activities and following their accomplishments.
Brad was a great husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed so much.
A Celebration of Life for Brad will be held October 8, 2022
2102 Temple Hall Highway
Granbury, Texas 76049
2:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Come and Go
Casual dress
Brad was an animal lover. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Brad’s name to Texas Coalition for Animal Protection.
Go Pack Go !!!!!
Paid Obituary