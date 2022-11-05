Virginia Grace Key Dean
Virginia Grace Key Dean was born in Mt. Pleasant, Texas to James Edward Thomas Key and Lona May Holder Key. She passed from this world to the next at her home in Stampede Valley. She attended Buckhorn school before marrying the love of her life on June 6, 1942. Virginia married T. R. Dean at the home of the Rev. George Siler and their union lasted 69 years.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons Fred and Dennis, sister Mary Reeves, brothers John, Jimmy, Kenneth and Carl Key.
Survivors include daughters, Mary Wanda Dutschmann (Marvin), Debbie Hohle (Michael), Charlotte Mathews (Greg) and daughter-in-law Donna Dean. Grandchildren Steven Dutschmann (Beth), Gary Dutschmann (Jennifer), Lori Burris (Simon), Jeff Dean (Patty), Jennifer Kattner (Donald), Jason Dean (Amber), Tyler McLean and Katie McLean. Great-grandchildren Kyle Dean (Meghan), Sam Dutschmann, Owen Burris, Peter Burris, Lucy Burris, Lily Dean, Pearson Dean and Anna Dean. Sister Eva Jo Hicks.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 7th at Moody-Leon Methodist Church, Moody, TX. Burial will follow in Buckhorn Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 6th 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Cole Funeral Home in McGregor, TX.
