Services for Elizabeth (Betty) Mako, 84, of Largo, Fla., will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Mako died Monday, May 31, at a Temple hospital.

She was born Feb. 28, 1937, in Hungary. She came to the United States as a child and lived in New Jersey. She married Stephen Mako Jr. in 1955. She moved to Florida in the mid-1980s. She was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

Survivors include a brother, Steve Kovacs; a daughter, Katherine Servidio; two sons, Michael Mako and Steven Mako; and seven grandchildren.

Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.