Services for Elizabeth (Betty) Mako, 84, of Largo, Fla., will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Mako died Monday, May 31, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 28, 1937, in Hungary. She came to the United States as a child and lived in New Jersey. She married Stephen Mako Jr. in 1955. She moved to Florida in the mid-1980s. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a brother, Steve Kovacs; a daughter, Katherine Servidio; two sons, Michael Mako and Steven Mako; and seven grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.