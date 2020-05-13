Steven Thomas Gregory
Steven Thomas Gregory, age 59, of Little River passed away surrounded by his family on the evening of Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on August 20, 1960 to Rondell and Dorothy Gregory.
Steven grew up in Kentucky with his parents and siblings, but moved to Texas in 1982 with his brother Danny. He met his wife Debbi in Temple in 1988 and they were married February 11, 1989 in Belton.
They moved to Little River in 1996 and have resided there ever since.
Steven loved hunting (mostly just sitting in his blind), camping and going to the casinos, but loved his family more. He was a wonderful husband, father and amazing Grandpa (AKA Grumpy Grampy).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rondell and Dorothy Gregory and two brothers, Glenn and Don Gregory.
Steven leaves behind his wife of 31 years, Debbi Gregory of Little River; his son and daughter in law, Eric and Taylor Gregory and their two fur babies, Luke and Ruger of Bedford, Texas; his daughter and son in law, Rob and Wendi Preusser and his three grandchildren, Alyssa, Dylan and Matthew Preusser of Fort Wainwright, Alaska; his 3 brothers, Danny, David and Bobby Gregory and sister, Donna Stephanian; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be a graveside service held for Steven, Thursday, May 14th at 11 a.m. at Pieper Cemetery in Barclay, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking you to make a donation to St. Jude’s, the Gary Sinise Foundation, the Salvation Army or to an organization of your choice.
Paid Obituary