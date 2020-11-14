Robert Adolph Jezek, 94, of Durango died Friday, Nov. 13, at a Marlin hospital.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Seaton Cemetery with the Rev. John Michalak officiating.
Mr. Jezek was born Dec. 15, 1925, in Oscar to Adolph Jezek and Idell Burtis. He married Hilda Jezek. He worked for the Buick dealership in Temple and for Brown and Root. He owned Hwy 53 Garage.
He was preceded in death by his wife; a son, Robert Jezek; and a grandchild.
Survivors include six daughters, Jeannie, Debra Chevre and Willie Henslee, all of Durango, Betty Krcha of Cyclone, and Eve Mayes and Teresa Malcik, both of Temple; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.