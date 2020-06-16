Services for Alexandra “Lexi” Nicole Daniels, 39, of Temple will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Northpointe Church in Copperas Cove with the Rev. Angel Valencia officiating.
She died Friday, June 12, at her residence.
She was born July 20, 1980, at Fort Sill in Oklahoma to Rudolph and Claudia Watkins Daniels. She attended Central Texas College in Killeen. She worked at Tractor Supply Co. in Temple. She was a member of the Future Ques Pool League.
Survivors include three daughters, Claudia Moore of Fort Hood, Jordan Honea of Temple and Elizabeth Baldwin of Copperas Cove; her mother of Copperas Cove; a brother, Travis Daniels of Killeen; her grandmother, Irene Hook of Killeen; and three grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.