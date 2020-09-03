Cecil Fayne Holloway
Cecil Fayne Holloway, age 91, of Temple passed from this earthly life Friday afternoon, August 28, 2020. He was born and raised in Pontotoc, Texas. He married Frances Thomas and moved to Temple in 1948. In Temple he followed the grocery business starting with Piggly Wiggly. He was predeceased by his parents, a sister, and first wife. He is survived by two children, Fayne Holloway and wife Beth of Belton, and Winda Holloway Morrison and husband Doug of Marble Falls. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 3 stepchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, and 6 step-great-grandchildren. In February 1986, he married Hazel Pickle. They were faithful members of the Church of Christ. She is left behind to cherish his memory.
Visitation will be 1:30 pm Friday, September 4th, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple. Memorial service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Burial and graveside service will be Saturday 10 a.m. in Pontotoc, Texas, at Union Band Cemetery.
Donations in Cecil’s memory may be made to the Love of Christ Pantry in Temple, Texas
