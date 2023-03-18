BELTON — Services for Richard W. “Rich” “Richie” Schwerdt, 77, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Saturday in North Belton Cemetery with the Rev. Keith Pozzuto officiating.
Mr. Schwerdt died Wednesday, March 15.
He was born in the Bay Ridge area of Brooklyn, N.Y. He attended Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in meteorology from Florida State University, and another master’s in public administration from George Washington University while working for the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. He retired after working 36 years for the National Weather Service. He was a member of the National Stuttering Association.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy; three children; a sister, Carol; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Florida Trail Association, the Parkinson’s Foundation or the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.