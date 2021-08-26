Services for Gerardo “Jerry” Miguel Torres-Veguilla, 59, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple with the Rev. Kirby Childress officiating.
Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Rogers Cemetery.
Mr. Torres-Veguilla died Sunday, Aug. 22, in Temple.
He was born Sept. 12, 1961, in Cayay, Puerto Rico, to Carols Enrique Torres and Carman Maria Veguilla. He moved to Jersey City at age 6. He graduated from Farris High School. He married Evelyn Cloud Douglas. He was a Christian.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Natalie Kelgin; and two brothers, Carlos Torres-Veguilla and Louis Torres-Veguilla.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.