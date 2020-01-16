Richard Lewis, 82, of Temple died Thursday Jan 16, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Richard Lewis, 82, of Temple died Thursday, Jan 16., in a Temple hospital. Services are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple. . Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save