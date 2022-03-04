No services are planned for Melton Gene Retzlaff, 83, of Temple.
Mr. Retzlaff died Tuesday, March 1, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 29, 1938, in Waco to Willie and Thelma Barber Retzlaff. He graduated from Temple High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Debra McMillan in July 1983. He owned and operated Axle and Wheel Aligning Company. He also was a truck driver and worked at Walmart. He was a Methodist.
He was preceded in death by a son, Melton Todd Retzlaff.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two stepsons, Terry Joe Alexander of Gatesville and Russell Dean Bohannon of Dallas; two sisters, Mary Ann Evans of Temple and Barbara Kay Naiver of Little River-Academy; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.