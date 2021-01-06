Melinda Gill Black
My friends and family called me Mindy. I went to see my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on a rainy Tuesday morning, December 29, 2020. I loved life, traveling, cooking, playing with my dogs and getting away from it all. I worked all over Temple but my main times were spent @ Weberg Furniture and Dillard’s. Before I retired, I worked doing demos in stores and Britt’s Drugs in Belton. We retired in 2013 and adventured all over, going to 20 National Parks and 40 state parks, tent camping and hiking them all. Over my 31 years in Belton, I adopted 10 doggies and loved them all very much. My chihuahua Crystal Gail is the only one left, having adopted her in April from Lampasas. Love you baby. I was born in Austin on November 29, 1955 to Aaron and Helen Gill who were waiting for me in Heaven. I leave behind my husband of 31 years, Richard Black, my brothers, Steven Gill and wife Mary Jo, David Gill and wife Billie and my brother in law George Black. Also many nieces, nephews and cousins whom I loved dearly.
Please make any donations in my name to your local animal shelter or to the American Cancer Society. No more pain because God has given me a new one free of pain - God Bless you all who cared and loved me.
Paid Obituary