CAMERON — Services for James “Jim” Hunt Foster Jr., 73, of Cameron will be at a later date.
Mr. Foster died Wednesday, July 12, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Jan. 6, 1950, in Arkansas to Charlene Peebles and James Hunt Foster Sr. He was a 1968 graduate of Lampasas High School. He attended Texas A&M University. He worked as an operations supervisor in oil field service.
Survivors include his wife, Pat Foster of Cameron; a son, John Brooks Foster of Tampa, Fla; a daughter, Vanessa Gail Perez of Spring; and seven 7 grandchildren.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.