Services for Mollie Avagene Wilkinson Spoonts, 95, of Temple will be 2 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Spoonts died Saturday, May 9, at her residence.
She was born May 8, 1925, in Bellfalls to Thomas Lee Wilkinson and Wilma Louise Holliday. She graduated from Troy High School in 1942. She married Byron O. “Cotton” Spoonts on Dec. 8, 1943, in Granger. She worked for the Bluebonnet Ordnance Plant in McGregor and the Temple Daily Telegram.
She was preceded in death by her husband on March 11, 1997; and a son, Byron O. “Bo” Spoonts in 2003.
Survivors include a daughter, Deborah Winston of Temple; a sister, Nelda Beimer of Temple; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Love of Christ Food Pantry in Temple (locfoodpantry.org); or to the Cherokee Children’s Home, P.O. Box 295, Cherokee, TX 76832 (chc4kids.org); or any charity.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.