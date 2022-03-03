Services for John Francis Hough Sr., 94, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Hough died Monday, Feb. 21, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 14, 1927, in Detroit, Mich., to Arthur and Blanche Hough. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of World War II, the Vietnam War and the Korean War. His military awards include the Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and the Bronze Star Medal. He served as a past president of the Exchange Club of Killeen. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Military Officers Association of America.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Verla Hough.
Survivors include his wife, Penny Hough of Temple; two sons, John Hough Jr. of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Jeffery Hough of San Antonio; a stepdaughter, Jennie Archie of Indian Head, Md.; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Methodist Children’s Home, 1111 Herring Ave., Waco, TX 76708; or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hosptial, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38104.
Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.