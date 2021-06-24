SALADO — Services for Anna Marie Aiken, 91, of Georgetown will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Georgetown.
Burial will be 3 p.m. Saturday in Salado Cemetery.
Mrs. Aiken died Saturday, June 21, at an Austin hospital.
She was born Feb. 28, 1930, to Charles and Clara Steigert Bertram in West Columbia. She earned a degree from Sam Houston State University. She married Charles H. Aiken. She established the Georgetown Public Library, and remained a board member and advisor well into her 80s. She taught Sunday school at St. John’s United Methodist Church, and volunteered at the Caring Place. She also served as a city council member, PTA president and United Way chair.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and two sons, John Edward Aiken and Ernest Gray Aiken.
Survivors include a son, Fred Aiken; and two daughters, Joy Aiken and Mary Lou Dupuis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Georgetown Public Library.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.