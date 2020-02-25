ROCKDALE — Services for Jimmy New, 83, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. New died Thursday, Feb. 20, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Jan. 8, 1937, in Oklahoma City to Henry Olin and Georgia Ann Draper New. He served in the National Guard. He married Reta Yuvon Watson on July 21, 1956, in Durant, Okla. He was a journeymen lineman with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He was a member of the IBEW.
He was preceded in death by his wife on Feb. 7, 2015; a daughter, Teresa Gayle New on March 8, 1990; and a son, Joel New on March 12, 2012.
Survivors include a daughter, Kimberly Shelton of Rockdale; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and a step-great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.