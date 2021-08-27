SALADO — Service for Gary D. Forsythe, 78, of Salado will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Grace Baptist Church in Salado with Jason Goings officiating.
Mr. Forsythe died Wednesday, Aug. 11.
He was born Feb. 21, 1943, in Napa, Calif., to Gerald and Irene Forsythe. He served as a motor officer in Southern California. After moving to Central Texas, he became a member of Grace Baptist Church in Salado. He was an officer for the Christian Motorcyclists Association, Black Sheep Harley Davidsons for Christ and Central Texas Harley Owners Group.
Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Vivian Forsythe; a son, Todd Anthony Forsythe; a daughter, Tiffany Ann Forsythe Thomas; and ﬁve grandchildren.
