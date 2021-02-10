Lonnie Reub Watkins
November 12, 1949 –
January 31, 2021
Lonnie R. Watkins, age 71 of Gatesville, passed away on; the evening of January 31, 2021, surrounded by his family. A Memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., February 13, 2021 at Scott’s Funeral Home at 2425 E Main St, Gatesville, TX 76528.
Lonnie was born on November 12, 1949, in Brownwood to the late Rueben Alexander Watkins and Eunice Carter Watkins.
He was preceded in death by his late wife, Antonia R. Watkins, his sisters: Elizabeth Alledredge; Patricia Abney; Ellen Delcogliano.
Lonnie is survived, by his wife of 29 years, Susan Watkins of Gatesville; brother Jack Watkins and wife Alta Watkins of Wichita Falls; sons, Lonnie Watkins Jr. and wife Gabriela Watkins of Troy, George Watkins of Troy; stepchildren, Larry Carothers of Nolanville, Summer Abram and husband Herman Abram of Gatesville, and Holly Moore and husband Forrest Moore of Liberty Hill. Including his beloved grandchildren, Gabbie, Brittney, Jaime, Alayna, Damon, Fossie, and Kolton Ray. Multiple beloved nephews, nieces, and close family members.
Lonnie was a man of many colors and honors. He grew up in a migrant worker family who traveled the cotton fields knowing the true meaning of hard work and family. Joined the military in 1966 and while in Germany he re-enlisted and volunteered to go to Vietnam. His unit was 1st of the 1st Armored Cav Americal Division, where he fought beside his brothers in the war. He held his comrades in high regard and never forgot their sacrifice as so many of his friends never made it home.
He had a short break in service while he worked; as a civilian from 1971 to 1981; while he raised his family with late wife, Rosie. In 1981 he joined the National Guard as a Non Competitive civil service Federal Technician entering as a W68. He retired from the National Guard in 2006 as W69. His military family was dear to his heart. During his time as a mechanic and Military Reservist, he was a leader spiritually and physically to his co-workers.
He married Susan Fry Carothers on September 7, 1991. They resided in Pendleton, Texas, where they raised Holly and Summer. Lonnie also enjoyed and used the land to raise and break horses that he and Susan bought in Moody, Texas. In 2007 they moved to Gatesville, where he resided until his death.
Lonnie is not a man summed up in a paragraph, but a man that lived his life by the word of God through Love. Every person he knew became a better person just to have known him. He had a way to touch and change your heart forever. His family and friends will miss and cherish him dearly, as there will never be a kinder or more gentle soul than Lonnie R. Watkins. May he rest in peace with his savior Our Lord that he devoted himself to with all his heart. He is our Hero!
Consider it all joy, my brethren, when you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance. And let endurance have its perfect result, so that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing. James 1:2-4
Flowers are welcome but in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas https://www.bgctx.org/DonateNow. Lonnie would have loved to have given back to his community.
