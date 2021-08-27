BELTON — Private services for Lillian Ruth Whitmire, 98, of Temple and formerly of Rockdale will be at a later date.
Mrs. Whitmire died Sunday, Aug. 22, in Temple.
She was born May 26, 1923, in Port Arthur to Wayne and Oma McCombs Slater. She married Olen Hoyt Whitmire on Nov. 17, 1941, in Port Arthur. She lived in Rockdale from 1952 until 2014, when she moved to Temple. She worked in the Rockdale School District as a teacher’s aide and executive secretary to five superintendents. She was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Rockdale.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Kenneth Whitmire of Franklin, N.C.; two daughters, Janet Anderson of Alpine and Karen Matous of Belton; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.