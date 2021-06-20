BELTON — Services for Beverly Ann “Bo” Sutton, 75, of Salado will be 2 p.m. Monday at Heritage Country Church in Salado with Ricky Lindsey officiating.
Burial will be in Salado Cemetery in Salado.
Mrs. Sutton died Wednesday, June 16, at her home residence.
She was born Oct. 6, 1945, in Buffalo, Miss., to Thomas Jefferson and Hattie Brown. She graduated from high school in Mississippi. She married Elwood Sutton on Jan. 31, 1966, in Belton. She worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Salado. She was a member of the Rural Carriers Association and Heritage Country Church.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Chet Sutton and Howard Sutton, both of Salado; a brother, Sonny Brown; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salado Volunteer Fire Department; Heritage Country Church; or the Salado Library.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.