CAMERON — Services for Alicia Rangel, 92, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Hernandez Cemetery.
Mrs. Rangel died Wednesday, April 12, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 16, 1930, in Rogers to Modesto and Emilia Leal Galarza. She married Simon V. Rangel. She worked as a homemaker. She was a member of Primera Iglesia Bautista in Cameron.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Fernando “Fred” Rangel and Nehemias Rangel; and one great-grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Simon Rangel Jr. of Cameron; eight daughters, Elizabeth Vega of Buckholts, Alice Marie Flores of Hewett, and Gloria Martinez, Linda Acosta, Esther Cole, Rebecca Sanchez, Melissa Sanchez, and Deborah Shipp, all of Cameron; 27 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home