John Martin Stoebner, MD
John Martin Stoebner, MD, died on February 1, 2021, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. He was born on September 9, 1933, in Burlington, Milam County, Texas, the first child of Alfred and Evaleen (Martin) Stoebner. At that time, no one in Burlington had running water or electrical service and, as John later recalled, “everyone there was poor but didn’t worry about it.” The family moved to Cameron shortly before the United States entered World War II, then to Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and Corpus Christi, before settling in Dallas after the war. John attended Dallas Jesuit High School (now Jesuit College Preparatory School), where he was elected President of the Class of 1952. He was awarded a full scholarship to Loyola University of the South in New Orleans and obtained his bachelor’s degree there in 1956. He then studied medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, graduating in 1959. Active in scouting as a boy, he worked as a medic between semesters in college and medical school for BSA Camp Strake at its former location near Conroe and was admitted to the Order of the Arrow.
Upon graduation from medical school, John was commissioned in the US Army. He continued his medical training and practice at various locations around the country, including Fitzsimons Army Hospital in Denver, Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington DC, William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, and Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. He spent several years overseas on deployments to front-line units in South Korea, Germany, and Vietnam. While in Vietnam, he commanded the 58th Medical Battalion, 1st Medical Group and was assigned as Staff Surgeon to II Field Force. These experiences instilled in him a strong pride in the United States military services, as well as a lively curiosity about the wide world and its history. After retiring from active duty in 1972, John stayed in the Army Reserve and was made commanding officer of the 94th General Hospital in Mesquite, Texas. He retired from the Reserve in 1982 with the rank of Colonel. During his military career, he was awarded several decorations and honors, including the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, and Vietnam Civil Actions Medal First Class with Oak Leaf device, and he was appointed a lifetime Member of the Border Legion, 14th Armored Cavalry Regiment.
After returning stateside from the Vietnam War, he married Julia (Judy) Fisher in 1971. Their first child, Eric, was born in San Antonio in 1972. John then moved the family to Temple, where he joined as a radiologist with Scott & White Clinic. Four more children, Richard, Scott, Julia, and Kristin, were born to John and Judy in Temple between 1973 and 1985.
At Scott & White, John served as chief of the Ultrasound Section from 1974 to 1978, as radiology curriculum coordinator from 1978 to 1992, and as chairman of the Department of Radiology from 1992 to 1995. He was Professor of Radiology with the Texas A&M College of Medicine from 1993 to 2001. He was a member of the Texas Radiological Society, American College of Radiology, and many other professional organizations. He served on numerous committees with Scott & White and the Texas A&M College of Medicine. John was board certified in radiology, and he published or presented several research papers in various medical journals and at academic conferences. John had fond memories of his colleagues at Scott & White and enjoyed serving as a mentor to the medical students and radiology residents who trained there. He helped establish the radiology “Journal Club,” which met to discuss research developments, and he was known for his Oktoberfest-themed meetings in the fall. John retired from Scott & White in 2001, then worked part-time in the Department of Radiology at the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System in Temple until 2010.
Most of John’s energy outside of work was focused on his family, in whom he took great pride. He particularly enjoyed sharing with them his love of travel and good food. He would jump at the opportunity to travel with or visit his children across the U.S. and the globe, introducing them to some of his favorite places, or discovering new ones. John was especially proud of his grandchildren, who brought much joy to him in his retirement. He attended soccer games, horse shows, pinewood derbies, and numerous performances of The Nutcracker; and he supervised the catching of uncounted “trophy perch” from the stock tanks on family land.
John’s survivors include his wife Judy of Temple; son Eric and wife Jennifer of Temple; son Richard of Austin; son Scott and wife Whitney of Houston; daughter Julia and husband Lee of Houston; daughter Kristin of Temple; nine grandchildren; two brothers, Richard and Dennis; and many other beloved relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Monday, February 8 at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple from 6-8 pm. Interment will be at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 9 o’clock a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the BS&W Temple Radiology Dept.-Education Fund, 2401 S. 31st St., Temple, TX 76508; or to Friends of Scouting-Longhorn Council, Box 54190, Hurst, TX 76054. The family wishes to thank the medical and nursing staff at Baylor Scott & White for their wonderful care of John during his last illness.
