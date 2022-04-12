Charles Carroll Gover was born on October 29, 1929 in Temple Texas at the old Scott & White Hospital, the son of John Worth and Maggie Gover, along with older brother Rondall Gover. Charles or “Charlie” as he was called by his friends grew up in Pendleton just north of Temple on the family farm. His education started at Pendleton Elementary until the students were transferred to Troy ISD. At Troy, Charles would excel in the classroom and would become a very good athlete in all sports. Following graduation in 1946, Dad would go on to Tarleton Univ. in Stephenville and would excel in both football and track. One of his fond memories would be running the sprint relay at the Texas relays in Austin. For a boy off the farm, Dad was very fast for the times as he would run a 9.7- 100 yd. dash. Following 2 years in Stephenville, Dad would be on his way to Texas A&M to play football and as well as join the now famous Corp of Cadets. A serious knee injury would end Dad’s football career - a great disappointment to him. In his final year at A&M, Dad would invite a good friend, Evelyn Willis, from home to be his date at the Senior Ring Dance and a romance would blossom. The two would become engaged and after Dad graduated from A&M in 1950. They would be married on New Year’s Eve Night of 1951. Following the ceremony Charles, a First Lieut. in the US Army, and his new wife would drive to Virginia to his first base, Fort Eustis. From here, Dad would serve in the Korean War in Transportation getting all the needed supplies to the troops. In later years he would always talk about how terribly cold it was and how glad he was to get home. After returning home from the war, Dad would apply and become the first director of the City of Temple Rec Center (Clarence Martin Gym). He would hold this job for several years coming in touch with a bunch of teenagers such as Bob McQueen, Dick Stafford, Don Davis, Bill Bryant, Gene Pemberton, Bert Pope and many others who would become great coaches and businessmen. These men would always tell me some fond memories of Dad, and Dad always held these men and others in high regard.
After several years at the Rec Center, Dad was given the opportunity to become the Head Coach and Athletic Director at Troy High School. After taking the job for 1 day and thinking better of it, he would resign and become an insurance agent for the Prudential Insurance agency and would work for them for over 65 years. During this time Charlie was well known, all over Bell County and served many families. He was highly regarded by the many families he served. He would win awards year after year as the leading salesman for the entire country and would be presented these awards at the national Prudential conventions. It was also around this time in 1958 that Charles and Evelyn would start a family and 3 boys would bless them. Buzzy would come first followed by Randy and a few years later the baby Scotty would arrive. All would be raised in a Christian home attending the Troy United Methodist Church, and all 3 were so fortunate to grow up in such a caring and loving home.
One of Dad’s favorite things to do was to help his brother, Rondall, coach the Pendleton Ginner baseball team that competed in the Centex League in Bell County. Their team consisted of a bunch of good ole country boys that were pretty good baseball players, who competed against some of the best athletes the city of Temple could produce. One of those teams that was their biggest rival was the team from Temple coached by long time coach and football official, Marcine Cottle. Coach Cottle always told me Dad was one of the best players on the Ginners, and they had some great games against each other. In 1958, The Temple team won the championship with the Ginners finishing second. Coach Cottle and Dad were the league’s most valuable players.
For years, the Centex League was very strong and as members aged it just kind of disappeared, but in 1974, when I turned 16, the league would have a rebirth and my dad and uncle would be right in the mix. This time would be strictly as coaches They would assemble some of the best talent you could think of plus every country boy in the Pendleton Troy area. As a teenager, this was some of my fondest memories of my dad as we practiced and played every weekend. The competition would be just like the old days with the Temple team being loaded and what exciting games we would have.
One of my fondest memories during this time would be a game in Gatesville. The boys from Gatesville always gave us the hardest time. They were just a bunch of hard-playing tough guys. We should have dominated them with all our superior players, but we always had trouble beating them. One day my dad had taken enough. The 3 coaches were Dad, my Uncle Rondall, and a very good pitcher and first baseman by the name of Joe McMurtry. Dad went in at catcher, Uncle Rondall in center field, and Joe at first base. It was amazing what these 3 old guys did on the field that day. Never again did we have any trouble. All our super stars saw how it should be done! Some of the boys who played would become some of dad’s closest friends. Boys at the time but very successful men in life included: Grady Barganier, Billy Carberry, Ralph Huber, John Kirk Lancaster, Bill Collier, Rocky Reddehase, Tim Allen, Glenn Smith, Rick Vela, Mike McMurtry, and many more. There were many of these guys that were the best baseball players I had ever seen.
In later life, Dad would work hard being a good husband and doing his best to keep 3 spoiled boys out of any trouble. He enjoyed his morning coffee group with a great bunch of friends, and they had many fun and humorous conversations. Charlie would work until he was 88. At that age he would drive to Dallas and take the Insurance recertification test and not miss a question and then drive home. We were worried sick about him until he got home. Dad was very well liked by a lot of people and loved by his family.
Preceding Charles in life are: his wife, Evelyn Gover, parents John Worth and Maggie Gover, and brother Rondall Gover all of Pendleton.
Charlie or” Papa” as he was called in later life is survived by 3 sons: Bryan Allen “Buzzy” Gover and his wife Kathie of Temple, 2 grandchildren Charles Brice Gover of Belton and Kristen Lee Gover of College Station. Randy Gover of Mineral Wells, grandson Drew Gover of Stephenville, and Gary Scott Gover and wife Connie of Temple. Also included are a very special niece, Laura White and husband, George, also of Temple.
Our Papa passed on April 8, 2022 at TLC East Nursing and Rehabilitation in Temple. His visitation will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. and funeral following at 1 p.m. Both events will be held at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home at 3220 South 31st Street, Temple, TX. Burial will follow at the Pendleton Cemetery.
With Love,
Your Son