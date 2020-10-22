BELTON — Services for Michael Kelly “Mike” Gunter, 65, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Saturday in Salado Cemetery with Mickey Blanks officiating.
Mr. Gunter died Wednesday, Oct. 21.
He was born April 21, 1955, in Temple to Orville and Louise Gunter of Rogers. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1973, and from Texas A&M University in 1977. He married Nancy Cornelius on May 28, 1977, in Rogers. In 1985, they moved to Belton, where he was a financial advisor for 35 years.
He was preceded in death by a son, Mason Taylor Gunter; and a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Michael Wayne Gunter, Matthew Clayton Gunter and John Mark Gunter; a daughter, Marissa Gunter Smith; a brother, John Gunter; two sisters, Molly Bedrich and Donna Goodwin; and seven grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zambia Mission Fund, P.O. Box 3393, Abilene, TX 79604, or Zambiamissions.org.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.