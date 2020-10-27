Chester “Dub” Downing
Chester “Dub” Downing went to be with Jesus on Thursday October 22, 2020. Dub was born in Troy, to Chester “Check” and Nell Downing on May 3rd, 1937. He graduated from Troy High School in 1955.
His service will be Wednesday October 28, 2020 at 1pm at Harper Talsasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Dub leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years, Gwenda, and his two sons, John and wife Carla, and Douglas and wife Shellie all of Troy. Dub also had 5 grandchildren of whom he was extremely proud, Ashleigh, Trinton, Clayton, Raley and Chance Downing. He is also survived by his 5 sisters, Dean Hamm of Temple, Betty Jo Bulls and husband Troy Lynn of Troy, Doris Leigh and husband Harold of Clifton, Patsy Sprinkles and husband Jack of Troy, and Linda Pinell and husband David of Lamar, Arkansas.
Dub was a partner with his father Check, farming and doing custom harvesting and trucking until Check’s retirement. Dub then drove a truck for Rockwool Industries, Temple News Agency, and Mobile Chemical for many years before buying his own truck and started a company with his sons in the mid 90’s. When he finally retired from driving trucks, he loved nothing more than supervising the daily activities at the shop at visiting his nephew Mickey at the tire shop for coffee.
Dub enjoyed being with and was always there to support and show love for his family and friends. He will truly be missed. He was a lifelong member and a deacon for many years at Troy First Baptist Church.
A time of visitation will be Wednesday 28, 2020 at noon.
