Billy Gordon Curry, age 87, of Belton, Texas passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020. Billy was born January 26, 1933 in Belton, Texas to Willis and Alice Curry.
He is preceded in death by his wife Betsy Curry, his father Willis Lee Curry, mother Alice McDaniel Curry and sister Louise Northen. He is survived by his two sisters Mildred Kaiser and Betty Lewis. Also by many cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends especially, Susie and Jimmy Reagan. He worked at the Texas Department of Insurance for 35 years. He also was a farmer and enjoyed farm life. He and Betsy Curry held many positions in the Austin Ave. Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your charity of choice. A graveside service for Billy will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM at North Belton Cemetery, Belton, TX. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Curry family.
Paid Obituary