Services for Elijah Hernandez, 37, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Chris Guillen officiating.
Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Hernandez died Thursday, Jan. 2, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 11, 1982, in Temple to Jesus and Linda Rodriguez Hernandez. He graduated from Troy High School in 2002. He was owner of Phat Farms and Hernandez House of Smoke. He was a member of God’s House of Restoration.
Survivors include his parents of Temple; a brother, Jesus Hernandez Jr. of Temple; and three sisters, Irene Guillen and Yolanda Martinez, both of Temple, and Cristina Fastzkie of Little River-Academy.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.