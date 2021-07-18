BELTON — Services for Anna Mae Sassman Mitchell, 92, of Belton will be 4 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Bob Livingston officiating.
Mrs. Mitchell died Dec. 22, 2019, at her residence.
She was born May 2, 1927, in New Jersey to Llewellyn and Mary Sassman. She graduated from Princeton High School. She attended Rider College. She married Michael Glynn Mitchell in 1950. She was a member of Miller Heights Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Marta Swanson; and a grandchild.
Survivors include three children, Donnabeth Mitchell of Oklahoma, Glynna Mitchell of Texas and James D. Mitchell of New Jersey; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; the Belton Animal Shelter; or any charity.