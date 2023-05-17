Constance Wear Blowers
Constance Wear Blowers of Temple, TX passed away on Saturday, April 29th, 2023 at the age of 79. She was born in Madison, WI, on January 12th, 1944 to Annie Laurie Mewhinney Wear and Dr. John Brewster Wear. She married William Blowers February 23rd, 1990.
She graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1966 with her BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing).
She worked as a Nurse for over 40 years. First in the Navy from 1965 to 1968 at Naval Hospital Oakland and again from 1990 to 1992 at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton. She retired from her nursing career at the Central Texas VA Health Care System in Temple, TX on March 30th, 2007.
She was an avid gardener, as anyone who has witnessed the transformation of her back yard “Garden of Eden” can attest to.
She loved the local Temple Civic Theatre. With her husband on the Board of Governors, they contributed most of their spare time acting and rehearsing for numerous plays, as well as contributing by managing the House and Box Office when needed.
She was an active member of the Daughters of the King at Christ Episcopal Church in Temple, TX. Assisting in all positions from Alter Guide to Bible Study.
However, one of her greatest loves was her four-legged family members. From training and showing her pure-bred standard poodles in AKC dog shows, to her frequent rescue pup, she always made room in her home and heart for them.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Dr. John B Wear Jr. and her sister, Helen Wear Ostby.
She is survived by her Husband, William Blowers who lives in Temple, TX, her two children, Lesa Thomy who lives in Pflugerville, TX, and David Thomy who lives in Columbia Falls, MT, and William’s three children, Ray Blowers who lives in Harrisonville, MO, and Jeremy Blowers who lives in Lee’s Summit, MO, and Andy Blowers who lives in Orlando, FL. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all the VA doctors and nurses at the Central Texas VA hospital for the care and compassion they showed our mother/wife in her final days. A special thanks to Jonette Philpot Albright for not only your care and compassion, but also for all of your kindness, attention, and assistance to the family.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N Main St, Temple, TX on Saturday, May 20th, 2023 at 2:30pm. Visitation with the family will begin following the service in the Parish Hall.
