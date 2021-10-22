SALADO — Services for Marrion “Perch” Daniel, 51, of Salado will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado with the Rev. Bruce Cox officiating.
Burial will be in Salado Cemetery.
Mr. Daniel died Sunday, Oct. 17, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 25, 1970, in Temple to James and Phyllis Daniel. He graduated from Salado High School in 1988. He attended Central Texas College. He married Laura Cole on March 9, 1991. He was a resident of Salado for more than 30 years.
Survivors include his wife of Salado; a daughter, Jessica Breshears of Gatesville; a son, David Daniel of Temple; his mother of Salado; a brother, Clayton Daniel of Belton; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Daniel family.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.