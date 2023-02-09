Peggy Kitchings
Peggy Kitchings, 81, of Belton, passed away in the early morning of Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Mercy House Memory Care in Temple.
A memorial service for Peggy will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Belton.
Peggy was born on December 4, 1941, in Swainsboro, GA., to Fred and Helen McDaniel and spent most of her life in Georgia. Peggy attended Mercer University, where she obtained a degree in education and became a teacher. In 1966, she married Olen Eugene Kitchings. Together they had three children and raised them in Georgia and Germany, before settling in Temple in 1976. She spent the rest of her life in Bell County, being a long-time member at First Baptist Church of Belton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Helen McDaniel, and her brother Tony McDaniel.
Peggy is survived by her brother, Joey McDaniel of Atlantic Beach, FL, three children, Gena Smith and husband, Dennis of Troy, John Kitchings and wife, Missy of Franklin, TN, Kristi Behnk and husband, Cody of Liberty, MO, seven grandchildren, one great grandchild, and longtime companion, Doug Pemberton of Belton.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Mercy House Memory Care of Temple at 2728 Cottonwood Lane, Temple, TX 76502, or First Baptist Church of Belton at 506 N. Main Street, Belton, TX 76513
