Thomas Jarrell Hayes, Jr.
September 28, 1939 –
May 25, 2021
Thomas Jarrell Hayes, Jr. was born September 28, 1939 in Whitehall, Texas to Thomas Jarrell Hayes, Sr. and Ruby Welch Hayes. He passed away at home on May 25, 2021 at the age of 81 in Livingston, Texas after a battle with cancer.
The Hayes family moved from Whitehall to Belton, Texas in the early 1940s and Jarrell enrolled in the Belton school system. During his junior high years, Jarrell became very interested in athletics and participated in football and summer baseball. While attending Belton High School, he received many honors in both athletics and as a student. Jarrell lettered three years in football, basketball, baseball and track. He was class favorite and class officer and served on the Student Council. He was in the National Honor Society for three years and represented Belton High School at “Boys State” at The University of Texas at Austin. He graduated Belton High School in 1958 and accepted a football scholarship to attend Texas A & I University in Kingsville, Texas.
Jarrell married Peggy Ann Carpenter of Belton in March 1959 in Lampasas, Texas and they moved to Kingsville to attend Texas A & I University. While at A & I, Jarrell was team captain and quarterbacked A & I football teams to three Lone Star Conference championships and one N.A.I.A. National Championship. Jarrell was selected to the All-Lone Star Conference teams three years, All-Texas team two years, and is in the football Athletic Hall of Fame at A & I University.
He graduated Texas A & I
University in 1962 with a Business Administration Degree and moved to the Houston, Texas area to begin a career in the oil and gas service industry. With 57 years of domestic and international experience in the oil and gas industry, Jarrell worked with oil company executives and world leaders on projects worldwide and was instrumental in the development and marketing of Sub-Sea Drilling & Completion Systems used to drill offshore oil and gas wells from floating drilling vessels. His most recent experience has been as President of Genesis USA Oil & Gas, LLC and Landmark Services, LLC which were very active in the “Eagle Ford” Shale trend play in South Texas, until his retirement in 2018.
As successful as his professional career was, it did not overshadow his personal qualities. So many were uplifted by his support, encouragement and positive attitude. He exemplified strength, and he never met a stranger. He valued friendships in all aspects of his life and dedicated time and energy to sustain them.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing, golf, boating and family outings and functions at his lake home on Lake Livingston. He also loved to read histories of the world. Jarrell had been a long-time member of the United Methodist Church in Humble, Texas and also in the Livingston and Coldspring area. His most recent worship activity had been in Coldspring United Methodist Church.
Jarrell had two sons, Kenneth Brian Hayes (deceased) and Kelvin Ryan Hayes. He also raised a granddaughter, Jessica Nicole Hayes, and a grandson, Kelvin Ryan Hayes, Jr. He dearly loved his family and raised children for 44 years. He believed that “Family ls Everything” and the love of family provides for a good life.
Jarrell is survived by his siblings and extended family: son Kelvin and wife Debi of Diboll, TX, brother Calvin and wife Gayle Hayes of Axtell, TX, sister Shirley and husband Clifford Hughes of Temple, TX, grandson Kelvin Ryan Hayes, Jr. of Lufkin, TX, granddaughter Lacy and husband Elias Lazo of Longview, TX, granddaughter Kena Hayes of Humble, TX, granddaughter Crystal Hayes of Conroe, TX, granddaughter Erin Hayes of Houston, TX, and granddaughter Lettie Hayes of New Buffalo, Michigan. He also is survived by great grandchildren Dalton Hayes of Lufkin, TX, Allison Nicole Hayes and Haylee Marie Hayes of Shreveport, LA, grandson Sean Powell of Keller, TX and great grandchildren Nathan, Collin and Jessica Powell of Keller, TX.
Jarrell was preceded in death by his wife Peggy, his son Kenneth Brian Hayes of Humble, Texas, and granddaughter Jessica Nicole Hayes of Humble, Texas. He also was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Jarrell Hayes, Sr. and Ruby Welch Hayes of Belton, Texas, and sister Freida White and husband Harold of Angleton, Texas.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no formal funeral service. A private family service was held at the outdoor pavilion at North Belton Cemetery in Belton, Texas.
Friends are encouraged to visit Jarrell’s resting place located in the Hayes family plot at the rear of the cemetery. Access through the main gate.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton was in charge of arrangements.
The family has requested that memorial donations be directed to the Javelina Athletics program.
Checks may be made to:
Texas A&M University-Kingsville Foundation
In the memo section write: Jarrell Hayes Memorial
Mailing address:
TAMUK Foundation
700 University Blvd, MS 173
Kingsville, TX 78363
FROM THE FAMILY:
The loss of a bright star in the universe – may seem like an exaggeration to those who have never met Jarrell.
He was born and raised in a modest home in a modest family of modest means. Someone forgot to tell him he would most likely continue to live his life with a modest degree of success. Having missed out on that message, he spent eighty-one years striving for the best in every aspect of his life. He achieved that through hard work, dedication, recognizing the potential in others, nurturing relationships and just finding the joy that people could bring to his life. In return, those he encountered found that burdens were lifted and suddenly there appeared to be a brighter spot in the day. As a result, he formed bonds that spanned a lifetime with family members, classmates, fellow athletes, coaches, professional colleagues throughout the world and the myriad of people he encountered on a daily basis.
Jarrell had a strong sense of responsibility and shared his time, energy and financial resources with so many. He was resilient in the face of adversity, an anchor in the storm, tough when he needed to be – and, in spite of everything, loved us always. He combined all of these qualities in such a way that he became the man whose death will create a huge void in our lives.
The family expresses its deepest appreciation to each of you who contributed to his life!
