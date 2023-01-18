BELTON — No services are planned for David Mills, 72, of Temple.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Mr. Mills died Friday, Jan. 13, at his residence.
He was born July 6, 1950, to Nathan Murray and Mabel Celeste Davis Mills in Ft. Worth. He graduated from Texas Tech University and Texas Wesleyan University. He was a veteran of the Texas Army National Guard. He was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association. He worked as a pharmaceutical sales representative. He married Laurie Brown in Kauai, Hawaii.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Timothy Shawn Mills; a daughter, Shelley JoAnn Mills Carrington; a step-son, Denman Michael Skrabanek; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.