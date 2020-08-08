Services for Beavelly Kohring, 78, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Little Flock Cemetery.
Mrs. Kohring died Thursday, Aug. 6, at a local hospital.
She was born July 20, 1942, in Holland to Floyd and Audrey Christie. She worked for Scott & White Insurance in Temple.
Survivors include her husband, Lee Kohring of Rogers; two sons, Monte Kohring of Heidenheimer and Steve Kohring of Rogers; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Little Flock Cemetery Association.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.