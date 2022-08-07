A Celebration of Life service for Bob Carlisle will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel.
Bob Carlisle, age 94, passed away in January 2022.
He was born in Belton in 1927 to J. R. and Sallie Carlisle. He graduated from Belton High School in 1944, and received his Eagle Scout Award with Boy Scout Troop 107. He enlisted in the Navy. When he returned from active duty, he attended the University of Texas and the University of Mary Hardin Baylor. He worked for civil service at Fort Hood. He worked for the U.S. Post Office in Belton from 1952 to 1956. He then returned to Fort Hood and worked at the Self Service Supply, the Adjutant General’s Office and as a management analyst with the Comptroller’s office. He worked for the Non-Appropriated Funds at Fort Hood from 1975 until 1979. He completed his career at the Bell County Auditor’s office from 1982 to 1987.
Bob married Mayelle Shepperd in 1950 and they were married for 71 years. He was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Belton.
He and Mayelle were avid Bridge players. Bob loved to hunt and fish and taught his love for both to his children and grandchildren.
Survivors are his wife, Mayelle Carlisle, his daughter, Becky Prasatik and her husband, Bob, and his son, Alan and wife Shelley of Atlanta. He has one granddaughter, Jill Helber (Jacob), and three grandsons, Robert (Carrie), Ryan, and Kirby. He also has one great granddaughter, Libby.