CAMERON — Services for Jimmy Ray Birch, Sr., 65, of Davilla, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Davilla Baptist Church.
Burial will be in the Davilla Cemetery.
Mr. Birch died Tuesday, Aug. 24, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 24, 1955, in Austin to Melvin and Florine Hickman Birch. He married Thelma Cantwell. He worked in the air conditioning/heating industry.
Survivors include his wife of Davilla; three sons, Joey Wallace of Rockdale, Jimmy Birch of Round Rock and Melvin Birch of Davilla; two daughters, Penny Watson of Thorndale and Tina Spillers of Temple; a brother, Clayton Birch of Dallas; a sister, Pamela Osterman of Austin; 14 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.