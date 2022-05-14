BELTON — Services for Dobbin Preece, 82, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Preece died Sunday, May 8, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 22, 1939, in Belton to Delmar Preece and Bernice Ratliff-Preece. He married Betty Lois Preece in 1958. He was a member of the Bell County Cowboy and Cowgirl Hall of Fame. He was owner of Preece Construction Inc.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a son, Keith Preece.
Survivors include three sons, Seth Preece, Bob Preece and Shane Preece; a sister, Pansy Randolph; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bell County Cowboy and Cowgirl Hall of Fame, BCCHOF, P.O. Box 1096, Belton, TX 76513.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.