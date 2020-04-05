Private services for Mary Ruth (Williams) Phillips will be held at the North Belton Cemetery. Mrs. Phillips died in a Temple Hospital, April 3, 2020.
Mrs. Phillips was born May 18, 1928 in Coleman County, the daughter of Horace Creed Williams and Lena (Wilson) Williams. She attended Talpa Centennial School from where she graduated in 1944. She first worked at Colson’s Drug Store in Coleman. After she turned 18 she went to work for Western Union where she traveled all over the United States as a bookkeeper and relief operator.
Mrs. Phillips was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, attending in Glen Cove, Coleman, Pecos, Brownwood, Bangs, Heidenheimer, and Avenue T congregation in Temple. On April 4, 1965 Ruth married R. A. “Ray” Phillips, a WWII veteran and Physiotherapist. They made their first home in Pecos, later buying a ranch near Bangs and ranching there for nearly 40 years. Ruthie loved the ranching life and spent her days working cattle and keeping their land pristine. During that time Ruth also worked as a secretary and bookkeeper in Brownwood before retiring. Ruth and Ray moved to Temple in 2000 to be closer to better healthcare resources.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband R. A. “Ray” Phillips and one brother, Horace Creed “Sonny” Williams, Jr.
Survivors include three stepsons, Horace Phillips and wife Betty of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jack Phillips and wife Mary of Bakersfield, California and Ralph Phillips and wife Linda of Amarillo; one brother Larry Williams of Brownwood; one sister Billie Louise (Williams) Dunn of Robert Lee; niece Machelle Hutchins (who has been her caretaker since 2010), two close great -nephews David Hutchins of Temple and SSGT Michael Hutchins of Fort Humphries South Korea and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Cherokee Children’s Home
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.