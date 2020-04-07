BELTON — Services for Jessie Joe McLaughlin, 64, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. McLaughlin died Monday, April 6, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 9, 1955, in Killeen to Jack and Bernice Lasiter McLaughlin. He attended schools in Salado. He attended Temple Junior College. He married Martha Vanderveer on Oct. 1, 1982, in Waco. He worked for Wilsonart. He was a member of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; three daughters, Kamryn McLaughlin, Kristin Ellis and Jessica Talafuse, all of Temple; and seven grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.